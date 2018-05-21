Manpower Ministry to conduct labour force survey on 33,000 Singapore households

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will be conducting a labour force survey on 33,000 Singapore households over two months starting on Monday.

MOM said in a statement that the Comprehensive Labour Force Survey will be carried out on a random sample of households, which will be notified that they have been selected by post.

It is conducted by MOM's manpower research and statistics department, and will take place from May 21 to July 31.

Information collected in the survey will be used to compile important manpower statistics to help in the formulation of policies and programmes, the statement said.

It includes the collection of personal and labour-related information from all members of the household, such as education, labour force status and job details.

Survey participants will have to provide their contact information for further verification, if needed.

Households are encouraged to participate in the survey online via the Manpower Survey Online System.

If they do not do so, MOM interviewers will call or visit the households.

The interviewers will show an identification card issued by MOM. Those who wish to verify the identity of the interviewers can call the Survey Hotline on 6317 1009.

In the statement, MOM said that the survey is conducted in accordance with the Statistics Act, which safeguards the confidentiality of the information provided.

Under the Act, it is also compulsory for all selected households to provide the ministry with the necessary information for the survey.

The public can visit the MOM website for more information.

THE STRAITS TIMES