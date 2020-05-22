Many jobs may vanish forever as layoffs mount

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[NEW YORK] Even as restrictions on businesses began lifting across the US, another 2.4 million workers filed for jobless benefits last week, the government reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 38.6 million in nine weeks.
And while the Labor Department has found that a large...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes