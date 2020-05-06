March retail sales down 13.3%; Worse dive expected for April, May

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE'S retail sales fell 13.3 per cent year on year in March - the sharpest fall in two decades - as the Covid-19 outbreak continued to take a toll, according to Department of Statistics (Singstat) figures on Tuesday.
Deepening from -8.4 per cent in February, this...
