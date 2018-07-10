You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Markets unfazed over exits in May's inner circle

Brexit Secretary David Davis, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson have left the Cabinet
Tue, Jul 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20180710_DAVIS_3495405.jpg
Brexit Minister David Davis (above) and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned because they believe Mrs May's negotiating strategy is too closely aligned with the EU's customs union and regulations.

London

REMARKABLY, UK currency and stock markets were relatively relaxed about the resignation of David Davis, Brexit Secretary and later Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary. Despite worries about an impending political "crisis", sterling first rose against the US dollar and euro, but then

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

Virtual Singapore project to be ready by end-2018: Tharman

New treatment plant in Tuas to recycle industrial water, turn waste into biogas

China tells banks to 'significantly' cut lending rates to small businesses

BOJ keeps upbeat view on regional Japan; labour shortages cloud outlook

US-China trade feud: Both sides seem locked in a Thucydides Trap

Editor's Choice

Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

BT_20180710_LLSIWW_3495384.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Virtual Singapore project to be ready by end-2018: Tharman

Most Read

1 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
2 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
3 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
4 Xiaomi's shares open 2.9% down on debut in Hong Kong
5 Singapore's Temasek set to report record portfolio
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

Jul 10, 2018
Transport

Singapore has spent S$250m so far on high-speed rail

BT_20180710_STJURONG_3495366.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

Plans for Jurong still intact, no matter how rail project pans out

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening