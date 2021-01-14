You are here

MAS appoints new deputy managing director

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 4:39 PM
Leong Sing Chiong_MAS.jpg
Leong Sing Chiong has been appointed as MAs' deputy managing director (Markets & Development) with effect from Feb 1.
PHOTO: MAS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday announced the appointment of Leong Sing Chiong as deputy managing director (Markets & Development).

The appointment takes effect on Feb 1, 2021.

Mr Leong, 51, will oversee the Markets and Investment Group, which conducts money-market and foreign-exchange operations, issues Singapore government securities and manages Singapore's official foreign reserves.

He will also have oversight of MAS' Fintech and Innovation Group, as well as the Development and International Group, which promotes Singapore as an international financial centre.

He takes over from Jacqueline Loh, deputy managing director (Markets & Development and Corporate Development). MAS said that Ms Loh will remain as deputy managing director for Corporate Development, and Mr Leong will also continue in his current role as assistant managing director for Markets & Investment, until a successor is appointed.

Mr Leong began his career with the Reserves Management Department of MAS back in 1993. Since then, he has held various appointments in the organisation, including serving as chief representative of MAS' London representative office from 2002 to 2004.

