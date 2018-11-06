MAS, Bank Indonesia set up US$10b bilateral financial arrangement

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Bank Indonesia (BI) on Monday announced they have established a US$10 billion bilateral financial arrangement to enable the two central banks to access foreign currency liquidity from each other, if needed, to preserve monetary and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg