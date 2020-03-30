You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MAS eases Singdollar appreciation to 'zero slope', lowers mid-point of policy band in one-two blow

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 8:16 AM
UPDATED Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 8:41 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

WH-massingapore-300321.jpg
Singapore's central bank pulled back on its exchange rate-based monetary policy on Monday morning, in line with market expectations, as the deadly Covid-19 pandemic looked set to keep battering economies globally.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE’S central bank pulled back on its exchange rate-based monetary policy on Monday morning, in line with market expectations, as the deadly Covid-19 pandemic looked set to keep battering economies globally.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has returned the Singapore dollar to a neutral stance - easing again the pace at which the currency can strengthen - after a slight reduction in the rate of appreciation in October 2019.

The MAS also took more drastic action by lowering the mid-point of the policy band for the first time since the global financial crisis in April 2009. The width of the band was left untouched.

The slope of the Singdollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) has not been set at zero since October 2017, with the MAS then tightening policy at both meetings in 2018.

But 11 analysts polled by Bloomberg unanimously predicted that the MAS would make an unprecedented two-step easing in a half-yearly policy review due to be held by April 14.

SEE ALSO

SGD bounces slightly after fiscal blast

“With the deterioration in macroeconomic conditions and expectations of a weaker outlook, the S$NEER has depreciated to a level slightly below the mid-point of the policy band,” the MAS noted, while affirming this lowered level.

The MAS also reaffirmed that official forecasters expect the Covid-19 pandemic to thrust Singapore into a recession of between 4 per cent and 1 per cent in 2020.

It thus slashed its core inflation and headline or all-items inflation forecasts to between -1 per cent and zero, noting that “disinflationary pressures are expected to broaden”, even if the prices of some imported items pick up on the back of factory and shipping disruptions.

The latest negative outlook represents a sharp downgrade from the range of 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent that had earlier been anticipated for both core and headline inflation.

Core inflation, which strips out private road transport and accommodation costs, is a key guide for monetary policy as the MAS fulfils its mandate of ensuring medium-term price stability.

Government & Economy

Bank of Japan says ready to relax capital, liquidity requirements for banks

Unknowns await emerging markets after wildest moves since 2008

Peak US death rate likely to hit in two weeks: Trump

Australia curbs gatherings, locks down travellers, in new coronavirus measures

Turkish central bank predicts strong growth despite coronavirus

New Zealand central bank gives more liquidity to companies

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 08:38 AM
Real Estate

Dubai property group Limitless seeks advisers for restructuring

[DUBAO] Dubai-based property developer Limitless told its creditors last week that it is looking to appoint legal...

Mar 30, 2020 08:31 AM
Banking & Finance

Mortgage bankers ask SEC to save them from wave of margin calls

[NEW YORK] Mortgage bankers are sounding alarms that the US Federal Reserve's emergency purchases of bonds tied to...

Mar 30, 2020 08:31 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan says ready to relax capital, liquidity requirements for banks

[TOKYO] In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Bank of Japan on Monday reiterated its stance that it was ready...

Mar 30, 2020 08:22 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks fall more than 3% at open

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened down more than three per cent on Monday, as traders fret about the spreading coronavirus...

Mar 30, 2020 08:13 AM
Government & Economy

Unknowns await emerging markets after wildest moves since 2008

[DUBAI] Cracks are appearing across the emerging-market landscape like never before.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.