MAS extends sponsorship of NUS professorship, adds LKY School of Public Policy as host school

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 1:22 PM
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday announced it has extended its financial sponsorship of the MAS Term Professorship in Economics and Finance at the National University of Singapore (NUS) for another five years.

With this renewal, scholars appointed under the programme may be hosted at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy(LKYSPP), in addition to the Department of Economics at the NUS Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and the NUS Business School.

The LKYSPP’s focus on, and expertise in, policy-related issues will complement the objectives of the MAS Term Professorship programme, said MAS.

First established in 2009, the programme appoints distinguished scholars as visiting professors at NUS, with the aim of strengthening Singapore’s financial and economic research infrastructure and fostering a vibrant research community at local universities. To date, the Term Professorship has been awarded to 19 scholars.

MAS said the programme "has achieved significant recognition and stature that has attracted a regular flow of distinguished researchers" and "enhanced Singapore’s profile as a centre of excellence for financial and economic research in Asia".

