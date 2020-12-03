MAS nudges financial firms on local high-tech skills transfers

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is drilling down to the local mix in technology units of financial institutions in Singapore to ensure skills transfer for high-end tech jobs, and has had "bespoke conversations" with financial institutions on their localisation plans at...
