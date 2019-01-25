You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MAS revises takeover rules for dual-class shares

Independent shareholders will not be required to make a general offer if their share of voting rights is pushed past regulatory thresholds under certain circumstances
Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT
@KennethLimBTrachmui@sph.com.sg

SL_mas_250119_3.jpg
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has revised Singapore's Code on Take-overs and Mergers to clarify that independent shareholders of dual-class companies will not be required to make a general offer if their share of voting rights is pushed past regulatory thresholds under certain circumstances.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has revised Singapore's Code on Take-overs and Mergers to clarify that independent shareholders of dual-class companies will not be required to make a general offer if their share of voting rights is pushed past regulatory thresholds

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Transport

LTA looking at level playing field for ride-hailing and taxi market

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening