MAS revises takeover rules for dual-class shares

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has revised Singapore's Code on Take-overs and Mergers to clarify that independent shareholders of dual-class companies will not be required to make a general offer if their share of voting rights is pushed past regulatory thresholds
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg