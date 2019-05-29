You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MAS says it does not manipulate Singapore dollar for export advantage

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 3:49 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

MAS.jpg
MAS said Singapore's monetary policy framework has always been aimed at ensuring medium-term price stability.
PHOTO: REUTERS

IN RESPONSE to the US Treasury report that put Singapore on its watch list for exchange rate and macroeconomic policies, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday that it does not manipulate its currency for export advantage.

"MAS does not and cannot use the exchange rate to gain an export advantage or achieve a current account surplus. A deliberate weakening of the Singapore dollar would cause inflation to spike and compromise MAS’ price stability objective," said the central bank in a media statement.

MAS said Singapore's monetary policy framework has always been aimed at ensuring medium-term price stability.

MAS manages the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) within a policy band, which MAS pointed out is "just as other central banks conduct monetary policy by targeting interest rates".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US Treasury's report on Wednesday said Singapore’s monetary policy is "uncommon".

The response from MAS comes as the US Treasury report published estimates showing that in 2018 Singapore made net foreign exchange purchases of at least US$17 billion, which is equivalent to 4.6 per cent of gross GDP (gross domestic product). 

Singapore runs one of the largest current account surpluses in the world as a share of GDP at 17.9 per cent in 2018, the US Treasury said in its report. "Notwithstanding this large external surplus with the rest of the world, Singapore has consistently run a bilateral goods trade deficit with the United States, which in 2018 totalled US$6 billion."

MAS said that Singapore’s current account balance should be viewed "in context".

In its early years of development, Singapore ran persistently large current account deficits averaging close to 10 per cent of GDP between 1965-84, when its investment needs were greater than available saving, MAS said.

As the economy matured, its investment needs tapered off, while national saving rose. Consequently, the current account turned into a surplus position, said the central bank.

"MAS assesses that together with rising affluence that will raise consumption, Singapore’s current account surplus will be reduced when public and private savings are drawn down for the needs of an ageing population."

MAS had announced in May that it would begin publicly disclosing more data in 2020, a development that the US Treasury said in its report that it "welcomes". 

Government & Economy

Rare earths: The latest weapon in the US-China trade war

Why Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam were added to US currency watchlist

Japan police search home of stabbing attacker

US marine dies in Australia training accident

Modi healthcare scheme won hearts, and votes

Flexible work arrangements should be offered at the outset for greater diversity: Hays

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_CBD_290519_37.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Why Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam were added to US currency watchlist

May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore has highest rate of discrepancies in job applications in Asia-Pacific: study

Morrison & Foerster - Shirin Tang.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Law firm Morrison & Foerster names Shirin Tang managing partner of Singapore office

May 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC ramps up Singapore insurance business in bid to capture more of Asia's wealth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening