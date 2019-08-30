You are here

MAS sets up steering committee for switch from interest rate benchmark SOR

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 11:16 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday said it has established a steering committe to oversee an industry-wide interest rate benchmark transition from the Singapore dollar (SGD) Swap Offer Rate (SOR) to the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (SORA). 

SOR is a key interest rate benchmark in Singapore used in the pricing of SGD interest rate derivatives, commercial and retail loans, and other financial products. The three-month SOR is a benchmark used to price corporate loans. Some home loans are still pegged to the SOR, but mostly to the Sibor (Singapore Interbank Offered Rate).

As the likely discontinuation of the US dollar (USD) Libor will impact the sustainability of SOR, the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) and the Singapore Foreign Exchange Market Committee have concluded that financial contracts that reference SOR, particularly SGD interest rate derivatives, should transition to reference SORA, MAS said. 

SORA has been published since 2005, and is based on transactions in a deep and liquid overnight funding market.

"As the transition involves many industry participants, as well as commercial and retail customers, it is critical to have adequate stakeholder engagement and a well-managed transition," MAS said. 

Thus, the authority has established an industry-led steering committee, chaired by Samuel Tsien, group CEO of OCBC Bank and ABS chairman, to oversee the transition.

Among other things, the committee will be responsible for providing strategic direction on industry proposals to develop new products and markets based on SORA. It will also engage with stakeholders to seek feedback and raise awareness on issues related to the transition from SOR to SORA, MAS said. 

The committee will comprise senior representatives from key banks in Singapore, relevant industry associations, and MAS.

