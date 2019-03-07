MAS sets up technology group, makes senior management changes

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday announced some senior management changes and the setting up of a technology group (TG) to drive the central bank's digital transformation.
The new group will comprise MAS' existing Data Analytics Group, its
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg