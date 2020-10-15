MAS Singdollar policy tipped to be in neutral gear for a while

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (SGDNEER) path may not return to appreciation bias until as late as 2022, analysts say.
But punters may already be betting on the SGD, with HSBC currency strategist Joey Chew dubbing the market "emboldened by diluted...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes