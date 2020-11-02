You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MAS subsidies drove first-time Singapore bond issuances in 2019: report

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 10:47 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SUBSIDIES from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) drove first-time bond issuances in Singapore in 2019, according to findings from its Singapore Corporate Debt Market Development 2019 report released on Friday.

MAS noted that there was a significant increase in debutant Asian issuers in Singapore's bond market since the Asian Bond Grant (ABG) Scheme's launch in 2017. Many of the issuers came through the ABG Scheme.

As a result of the scheme, average annual first-time issuance volume more than doubled during the scheme period of 2017 to 2019, compared with the prior 2014 to 2016 period, MAS noted.

The ABG Scheme supports up to 50 per cent of typical bond issuance-related expenses for first-time Asian issuers in Singapore's bond market, subject to a cap of S$400,000 for rated issuances and S$200,000 for unrated ones.

Overall, Singapore's bond market maintained the record issuance volumes of S$95 billion achieved in 2018, with Singapore dollar-denominated (SGD) bond issuance registering good growth in 2019. The size of Singapore's total outstanding corporate bonds rose 10.2 per cent to S$420 billion as at Dec 31, 2019.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Out of the S$233 billion in total debt issued in 2019, 87.7 per cent or S$204 billion came from non-SGD debt issuances, underscoring the strong international characteristics of Singapore's corporate debt market, MAS said.

US dollar remained the primary currency of issuance, representing 69.3 per cent of total issuance volume in 2019.

Singapore's debt market has continued to grow, with total debt outstanding registering 11 per cent growth year on year to reach S$472 billion. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 8.5 per cent since 2015, MAS said. SGD debt outstanding reached S$165 billion while non-SGD debt outstanding reached S$307 billion.

Corporate issuers accounted for the majority of issuance volume at 45.6 per cent for both non-property and property corporations, including special-purpose vehicles.

Financial institutions were the next highest to account for issuance volume, taking up 31.7 per cent of total volume. This is followed by government agencies and statutory boards, which accounted for 22.7 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 2, 2020 10:44 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand's Ardern names finance minister Robertson as new deputy prime minister

[SYDNEY] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday named finance minister Grant Robertson as deputy prime...

Nov 2, 2020 10:43 AM
Transport

Nielsen to sell retail arm to Advent in US$2.7b deal

[BENGALURU] Nielsen Holdings Plc has agreed to the sale of its Global Connect Unit, that provides research data to...

Nov 2, 2020 10:41 AM
Government & Economy

Win the vote but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

[WASHINGTON] "Beautiful" is how US political outsider Donald Trump described his shock presidential win against...

Nov 2, 2020 10:35 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS names Rachel Chew as head of group cash product management

DBS on Monday said it has appointed Rachel Chew as group cash product management head with effect from Nov 1 to...

Nov 2, 2020 10:20 AM
Government & Economy

US election boils down to six swing states

[WASHINGTON] The US election on Tuesday is boiling down to a handful of battleground states that Joe Biden must flip...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Singapore banks' Q3 results in focus over Malaysia debt holiday impact

How Covid-19 is hitting the reset button on the global economy and property

Is Nanofilm the growth stock we need to revive investor enthusiasm for equities?

Wall Street is learning to love Joe Biden

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for