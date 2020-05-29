MAS to create 'fairness metrics' for AI and analytics adoption in financial services

Get our introductory offer at only
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be developing "fairness metrics" in credit-risk scoring and customer marketing under the first phase of its "Veritas" initiative.
Veritas is a framework for financial institutions to promote the responsible adoption of...
