MAS to release data on forex intervention this month

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 10:36 AM
Kelly Ng

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will release data on its foreign exchange (forex) intervention operations in April - three months earlier than previously announced.

The Singapore central bank said on Monday that the date of disclosure has been brought forward to "provide more timely information to the market, and align with MAS's monetary policy cycle". 

The authority announced in May 2019 that it would disclose "further information on its monetary policy operations, without compromising their effectiveness". The first release date had originally worked out to be in July this year.

Data on MAS's net purchase of forex from its intervention operations from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 will be published on its website by this Thursday.

Henceforth, the MAS will release such data once every six months, on the first business day of each April and October. This data comprises the central bank's net purchases of forex on a six-month aggregated basis, with a three-month lag from the end of the period.

