You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MAS to roll out US$2b green finance programme

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 10:51 AM
choycmn@sph.com.sgNatalieChoyBT

WH_MAS_111122.jpg
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will launch a US$2 billion programme to accelerate the growth of Singapore's green finance ecosystem.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will launch a US$2 billion programme to accelerate the growth of Singapore's green finance ecosystem. 

Known as the Green Investments Programme (GIP), MAS will channel funds to public market investment strategies with a strong green focus, and with asset managers who are committed to deepening green finance activities and capabilities in Singapore, said education minister and MAS board member Ong Ye Kung at the Singapore FinTech Festival x the Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SWITCH) conference on Monday.

As part of the programme, the regulator will allocate US$100 million to the Bank for International Settlements’ Green Bond Fund in support of its global green finance initiatives.

To reinforce industry efforts and build financial system resilience, MAS will also look to issue environmental risk management guidelines across banking, insurance and asset management sectors, said Mr Ong.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"These guidelines will set standards on governance, risk management and disclosure to encourage right-pricing of loans and investments, and thereby promote new opportunities for green investment," said Mr Ong. MAS will publish a consultation paper in the first quarter of 2020. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore considering extending fintech funding beyond 2020: MAS

While green bonds have been gaining ground in the region, green lending is still at a nascent stage, said Mr Ong, who noted that this is an area with "significant potential" for growth. 

In order to access green loans, firms will need to incur costs to develop sustainability frameworks and engage external reviewers. MAS will roll out grant schemes to help defray these costs, said Mr Ong.

"To make finance green in Asia, we need to make green lending not a niche activity, but mainstream," he added. 

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 11:36 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan’s Dimon laments income inequality, won’t assail CEO pay

[WASHINGTON] JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon called US income inequality a "huge problem...

Nov 11, 2019 11:24 AM
Companies & Markets

Alliance Healthcare: Clinic being probed by MOM 'not material' to group

ALLIANCE Healthcare on Monday said that the clinic under investigation by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) regarding a...

Nov 11, 2019 11:19 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets down on trade uncertainty, unrest hits Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] Asian markets turned lower on Monday as another record close on Wall Street was overshadowed by...

Nov 11, 2019 11:04 AM
Companies & Markets

AEI to sell business to exec directors for S$6.4m; they step down on Monday

ALUMINIUM producer AEI Corp is selling its business and liabilities to the investment vehicle of its executive...

Nov 11, 2019 10:49 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan debated whether to boost stimulus if inflation momentum stalls: Oct summary

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan policymakers debated whether extra easing measures were needed to hit the central bank's...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly