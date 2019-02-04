You are here

Home > Government & Economy

May 'determined' to meet March 29 deadline for UK to leave EU

However, ministers in British Prime Minister's cabinet have suggested a delay could be needed
Mon, Feb 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

UK PRIME Minister Theresa May insists she's "determined" to deliver Brexit "on time", on March 29, despite ministers in her own Cabinet suggesting a delay could be needed.

She promised to return to Brussels with renewed commitment and "new ideas" to deliver a deal.

Mrs May wrote in the Sunday Telegraph, saying even Labour's Jeremy Corbyn agrees the Brexit deal needs changes to the contentious Irish border backstop.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Downing Street denied the Conservatives are planning for a June 6 election, after a report in the Mail on Sunday suggests preparations are underway.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss said it was "inevitable" that the Brexit negotiations will go to the last minute - and that means Britain can't back down on its threat to leave with no deal.

"I'm afraid it's inevitable that in these types of negotiations things do get decided close to the last minute - that's when the maximum political pressure is," Ms Truss told BBC Radio 5 Live.

The "threat of no deal on both sides" is bringing Parliament closer to a consensus and will also "get the EU on board," she said. "I think we are seeing signs of the EU's position softening."

But even if there is no deal, truck movements, data exchange and financial services transactions will continue, Ms Truss said, adding that predictions of "Armageddon scenarios" are exaggerated.

UK International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said EU leaders are being "irresponsible" to rule out even talking about potential changes to the withdrawal agreement - because a no-deal Brexit would hit the European and British economies.

"Are they really saying they would rather not negotiate and end up in a no-deal position?" Mr Fox told the "Sophy Ridge on Sunday" show on Sky News. "For the EU to say, we're not going to even discuss . . . it seems to me quite irresponsible."

He added that Ireland will pay a price by refusing to engage in negotiations: namely a no-deal Brexit and a hard border.

A staunch Brexit supporter, Mr Fox reiterated his opposition to staying in a customs union with the EU when asked if he would accept this as the price for getting a deal through Parliament.

He wouldn't say whether he could quit the Cabinet in protest, if a customs union becomes official policy.

He also repeated his earlier suggestion that extra time beyond the March 29 deadline could be needed to implement a deal, but he warned the EU is unlikely to agree to an open-ended delay to Brexit.

Mrs May's statement that she is determined to deliver Brexit on March 29 is an important line because in recent days a succession of senior ministers raised the prospect that Brexit Day could be delayed.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt suggested extra time might be required to get all the necessary laws through Parliament before the UK exits the bloc.

Mrs May has cancelled Parliament's February vacation to make more time available for action on bills. So far, she says that should be enough and is sticking to next month's withdrawal deadline. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Budget 2019 preview with Indranee Rajah

Reason for cheer as Wall Street welcomes best Jan in 30 years

German economists propose flexible Brexit plan

The Singapore Chinese identity has evolved: PM Lee

Ushering in abundance and fortune

How Trump is wreaking havoc with Opec policy

Editor's Choice

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

Most Read

1 Military officer appointed A*Star's first CEO
2 Life after en bloc
3 World's biggest pension fund reports record US$136b loss amid market turmoil
4 Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed
5 Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15

Must Read

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

BT_20190204_RCCOL4_3686785.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Stocks

Reason for cheer as Wall Street welcomes best Jan in 30 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening