May exports growth hits 7-month high but outlook is cloudy

Economists say pick-up will be short-lived, citing slowing momentum in electronics sector and trade tensions
Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

Singapore's export growth hit a seven-month high in May thanks in part to volatile pharmaceutical shipments.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S export growth hit a seven-month high in May thanks in part to volatile pharmaceutical shipments.

But economists expect this pick-up to be short-lived - in addition to slowing momentum in the electronics sector, trade tensions are weighing on the export outlook

