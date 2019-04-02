You are here

Home > Government & Economy

May looks for a way out of Brexit maelstrom as EU says no-deal exit looms

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 9:35 PM

doc74qx2ipbgkj17sbhsc6g_doc74qwpz9ooop198xurg0t.jpg
European officials said on Tuesday the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal in 10 days time was growing as British Prime Minister Theresa May summoned ministers to try to find a Brexit breakthrough.
EPA

[LONDON] European officials said on Tuesday the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal in 10 days time was growing as British Prime Minister Theresa May summoned ministers to try to find a Brexit breakthrough.

Mrs May's proposed withdrawal agreement has been defeated three times by the lower house of the British parliament, which failed on Monday to find a majority of its own for any alternatives.

She is expected to try to put her deal to a fourth vote this week.

The deadlock has already delayed Brexit for at least two weeks beyond the planned departure date to 2200 GMT on April 12.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Over the last days a no-deal scenario has become more likely, but we can still hope to avoid it," EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels.

Mrs May chaired several hours of Cabinet meetings in Downing Street in a bid to find a way out of the crisis.

But nearly three years since the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU in a shock referendum result, it is still unclear how, when or if it will ever leave the club it first joined in 1973.

BMr arnier said Mrs May's deal was the only way to ensure an orderly EU exit for the world's fifth largest economy. If the deal was rejected, he said, then London would have to choose between a no-deal Brexit and a long delay.

European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau warned that markets needed to price in the growing risk of a no-deal.

The cacophony of warnings over a disorderly Brexit ratchet up the pressure on British lawmakers ahead of a possible fourth vote on Mrs May's deal and as some try to grab control of parliament to prevent a no-deal.

If Mrs May cannot get her deal ratified by parliament then she has a choice between leaving without a deal, trying to trigger an election, or asking the EU for a long delay to negotiate a Brexit agreement with a much closer relationship with the bloc.

Mrs May is under pressure from at least half of her Conservative Party to leave the EU without a deal, though some lawmakers and ministers are also telling her that she must keep the United Kingdom firmly within the bloc's economic orbit.

Mrs May will set out next steps ahead of an emergency EU summit on April 10, her spokesman said. Mrs May is opposed to another referendum, he said.

"I hope that we can still find a solution. The British parliament has said itself that it doesn't want a disorderly Brexit," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

The defeat of Mrs May's deal after pledging to quit if it was passed has left the weakest British leader in a generation facing a spiralling crisis.

The British electorate, its two major parties and Mrs May's Cabinet are all divided over Brexit and Mrs May risks ripping her Conservative Party apart if she tilts towards a closer post-Brexit relationship with the EU or leaving without a deal.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

ECB in no hurry to spare banks negative interest rates

Trade slowed in Q4, WTO says; auto tariffs, Brexit are 2019 risks

US core capital goods orders slip in Feb, shipments unchanged

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EMA: Hyflux’s financial situation 'a result of its own commercial decisions'

Najib faces a laundry list of charges as 1MDB trial kicks off

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

Must Read

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Transport

Hello, again: Uber sets up Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore; no plans to resume services in S-E Asia

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

EMA: Hyflux’s financial situation 'a result of its own commercial decisions'

lwx_rafflesplace_020419_38.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after falling for three quarters: SCCB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening