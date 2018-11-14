You are here

Home > Government & Economy

May says draft Brexit deal delivers on vote of British people

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 8:45 PM

file72rhy4s6clu1606ei4n8.jpg
British Prime Minister Theresa May told a rowdy session of parliament on Wednesday that a draft Brexit deal struck by British and EU negotiators delivered on the result of the 2016 referendum.
AFP

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Theresa May told a rowdy session of parliament on Wednesday that a draft Brexit deal struck by British and EU negotiators delivered on the result of the 2016 referendum.

"What we have been negotiating is a deal that does deliver on the vote of the British people," Mrs May told MPs after a barrage of criticism from hardliners in her own Conservative Party who said the agreement included unacceptable compromises with the EU.

Mrs May added that her government would never hold a second public vote on the subject.

"We will not rerun the referendum, we will not renege on the decision of the British people," she said. "We will deliver Brexit and the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on the 29th of March 2019." 

AFP,REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Sri Lanka showdown looms as new PM loses confidence vote

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

RCEP fails to conclude by year-end as hoped; timeline extended to 2019

PM Lee calls for reform of WTO system, notes that 'further work remains' for RCEP

German economy contracts on weak foreign trade, auto bottleneck

Guide on new skills to help workers in Singapore wholesale trade plan career, training

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Government & Economy

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

SPH_5249.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar en bloc candidates still in play, but will developers bite?

BT_20181114_LSGUPTA_3616345.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019

Must Read

Nov 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS seeking feedback on proposed fintech sandbox scheme with faster approvals

doc72rff0bk19yyz3hjae5_doc6v4f0uoz57m16fi471d1.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of China launches first global fintech innovation lab in Singapore

Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP fails to conclude by year-end as hoped; timeline extended to 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening