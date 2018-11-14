May says draft Brexit deal delivers on vote of British people

British Prime Minister Theresa May told a rowdy session of parliament on Wednesday that a draft Brexit deal struck by British and EU negotiators delivered on the result of the 2016 referendum.

"What we have been negotiating is a deal that does deliver on the vote of the British people," Mrs May told MPs after a barrage of criticism from hardliners in her own Conservative Party who said the agreement included unacceptable compromises with the EU.

Mrs May added that her government would never hold a second public vote on the subject.

"We will not rerun the referendum, we will not renege on the decision of the British people," she said. "We will deliver Brexit and the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on the 29th of March 2019."

