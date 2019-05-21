May to ask lawmakers to vote on a second Brexit referendum

British Prime Minister Theresa May said her government will include in her Withdrawal Agreement Bill a requirement for lawmakers to vote on whether to hold another Brexit referendum.

"I recognise the genuine and sincere strength of feeling across the House on this important issue," Mrs May said. "The government will therefore include in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill at introduction a requirement to vote on whether to hold a second referendum."

"So to those MPs who want a second referendum to confirm the deal - you need a deal and therefore Withdrawal Agreement Bill to make it happen," Mrs May said.

