You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Maybe there's hope for a V-shaped recovery after all

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 2:06 PM

af_china_191020.jpg
China's economy is back-ish and the world can exhale. Without this rebound, the nascent global recovery would be on even thinner ice. The expansion reported on Monday is close to the numbers China chalked up before Covid-19 tore through national and global commerce. Gross domestic product rose 4.9 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier. While that's less than economists expected, it was an acceleration from 3.2 per cent in the previous three months. The contraction of 6.8 per cent between January and March, terrible as it was, is fading in the rearview mirror.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] China's economy is back-ish and the world can exhale. Without this rebound, the nascent global recovery would be on even thinner ice. The expansion reported on Monday is close to the numbers China chalked up before Covid-19 tore through national and global commerce. Gross domestic product rose 4.9 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier. While that's less than economists expected, it was an acceleration from 3.2 per cent in the previous three months. The contraction of 6.8 per cent between January and March, terrible as it was, is fading in the rearview mirror.

The numbers underscore projections last week from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that China will be the only major economy to advance in 2020. Absent such momentum, any prediction that the world is poised to resume growth next year would be fanciful. The IMF's forecast of a 5.2 per cent expansion is heavily dependent on Beijing not making mistakes and avoiding another sweeping shutdown. The brawny nature of the comeback buttresses struggling countries in China's regional orbit; one bright spot in Singapore's otherwise challenging economic performance is exports to the mainland.

Given all these nice numbers, is it possible that China could be pulling off that hallowed V-shaped recovery? Factories are humming, exports are up and property sales in big cities exceed pre-Covid levels. After a slow start, rising consumer confidence is finally beginning to translate into higher spending. Retail sales jumped 3.3 per cent in September from a year earlier, a separate report on Monday showed.

Any drop-off would leave China's revival lopsided and more exposed to exports. That's a dicey prospect when recoveries in the US, Europe and Japan are proceeding with caution. Another qualifier is the role that China's authoritarian political system played in locking down nationwide activity hard and early. The government also pursued reopening aggressively.

While the US is often derided abroad for prevaricating on masks, squabbling about fiscal stimulus and its thicket of national and local politics, democracy is never going to be perfect. The US remains the world's largest economy, which has deployed a significant pile of assets to the globe's benefit. The Federal Reserve led major central banks in flooding the financial system with liquidity, shoring up markets and unleashing a raft of special lending facilities. The Fed's dollar swap programmes with counterparts in the West and some important emerging markets eased a troubling shortage of greenbacks.

SEE ALSO

China's Q3 GDP grows 4.9% y-o-y, misses expectations

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Important as China's steps to stimulate its economy have been, they don't come close to packing the same punch. In fact, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has been pretty neutral, a considerable factor behind the yuan's appreciation. The PBOC's relative discretion is partly thanks to the stability the Fed brought to markets. This comeback is welcome, and with it, the repudiation of sceptics who asserted Beijing had finally met its match with the virus. Yes, Covid-19 taught us that its four-decade expansion wasn't infallible. China's economy is mortal. Long live China's recovery.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

South Korea's 40 trillion won rescue fund sells debt as airlines seek help

Indonesia's Jan-Sept fiscal deficit at 4.16% of GDP on higher spending

Japan, Vietnam reach broad agreement on transfer of defence gear

Singapore 'firing on all cylinders' to attract MNCs; capabilities can be acquired over time: Chan

EU-US alliance 'on life support' after four years of Trump

Over S$5.5b in Jobs Support Scheme payouts to be disbursed from Oct 29

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 02:51 PM
Consumer

Philips Q3 results top estimates on strong Covid-19 demand

[AMSTERDAM] Health technology company Philips on Monday reported much better-than-expected third-quarter results, as...

Oct 19, 2020 02:50 PM
Life & Culture

Sustainable winemaking is a zoo with armadillos, falcons and pigs

[NEW YORK] At Tablas Creek winery in Paso Robles, California, 200 black-faced Dorper sheep munch weeds among rows of...

Oct 19, 2020 02:44 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up more than 1.1%

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rallied more than 1.1 per cent Monday on bargain-hunting with investors still...

Oct 19, 2020 02:42 PM
Consumer

French food group Danone launches portfolio review to cope with Covid-19 world

[PARIS] Danone said on Monday it was launching a review of its assets and reshaping its management to better cope...

Oct 19, 2020 02:34 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea's 40 trillion won rescue fund sells debt as airlines seek help

[SEOUL] A South Korean fund established to prevent major companies from going bankrupt during the Covid-19 pandemic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Biolidics, Keppel DC Reit, DBS, SATS, Metech

DBS' new ESG outperformance trade banks on a 'quality tilt'

Fraud, rules and thin margins putting global banks off commodity financing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for