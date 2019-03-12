May's deal hangs on the EU concessions A-G Cox can obtain

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
London
BRITISH Prime Minister Theresa May is praying that Attorney-General Geoffrey Cox will obtain sufficient European Union (EU) concessions to encourage Brexiteer MPs to vote for her withdrawal deal.
Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that obstacles in the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg