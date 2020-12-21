MediShield Life Council's recommendations on premium subsidies accepted

[SINGAPORE] The government has accepted all recommendations of the MediShield Life Council to provide adequate and meaningful protection to Singaporeans through support of up to S$2.2 billion in premium subsidies over the next three years.

The Ministry of Health on Monday (Dec 21) said the changes, following the council's review of the scheme earlier this year, will be implemented in March 2021.

MOH said the government, after public consultation of the recommendations, will defer premium payment for those with insufficient MediSave balances and are unable to pay their premiums until the end of next December.

There will also be higher MediSave top-ups for Pioneer Generation seniors.

These measures will keep the net premium increases for all Singapore Citizens to no more than about 10 per cent in the first year, said MOH.

This includes S$1.8 billion for existing premium subsidies and support measures for lower and middle-income households, Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors as well as the financially needy.

Part of the support is a one-off Covid-19 subsidy of S$360 million subsidy for all Singapore citizens for two years to cushion the impact of premium adjustments during the pandemic.

This will subsidise 70 per cent of the net increase in premiums in the first year, to be followed by 30 per cent in the second year.

The financially needy can also apply for additional premium support for assistance with their premiums, added MOH.

Commenting on the changes, Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong said on Monday: "MediShield Life was created to ensure that Singaporeans would be protected against large hospital bills for life. To ensure that the scheme can continue to be relevant and sustainable, the government has accepted the MediShield Life Council's recommendations to enhance the scheme and adjust the premiums." "We will provide up to S$2.2 billion in premium subsidies and support, including an additional Covid-19 subsidy for all Singapore Citizens. We will ensure that MediShield Life continues to provide coverage for all Singaporeans, for life, and ensure that the premiums remain affordable," he added.

