You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Melania Trump spokeswoman to replace Sanders as US press secretary

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 7:35 AM

nwy_melana_240619_31_2x.jpg
US President Donald Trump picked long-time aide Stephanie Grisham to serve as the next White House press secretary and communications director.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump picked long-time aide Stephanie Grisham to serve as the next White House press secretary and communications director.

Since the early days of the administration, Ms Grisham has served as a fierce and loyal spokeswoman for the President's wife, Melania Trump, who announced the appointment Tuesday on Twitter.

Ms Grishman replaces Sarah Huckabee Sanders as press secretary and Bill Shine, who left the communications director job in March.

As the White House heads into re-election mode, Ms Grisham will inherit an office in flux, with a number of staffing vacancies that need to be filled. In taking over the dual role, she will become Mr Trump's sixth communications director and third press secretary.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump told reporters that Melania "loves her" and "thinks she has been incredible".

Ms Grisham is one of the few remaining staffers who has been with Mr Trump since the early days of the campaign, when she was a traveling press aide. Since moving to the East Wing, she has developed a reputation internally as a trusted adviser and loyal defender of the first lady.

"I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country," Melania Trump wrote on Twitter.

Ms Sanders, who announced her resignation earlier this month, plans to return to her home state of Arkansas and spend time with her family. Her tenure was marked by attacks on the media, dissemination of false information and the near-disappearance of the daily press briefing. Ms Sanders's predecessor, Sean Spicer, had a similarly controversial time in the job.

Before working for the Trump campaign, Ms Grisham spent years as a spokeswoman for Arizona elected officials, including the Attorney-General and the state's House speaker. She also worked on Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign.

Ms Grisham has sharply defended Melania Trump, sometimes making news in the process. Ms Grisham publicly pushed for a former National Security Council adviser to be fired and last year objected to Mr Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, describing Melania Trump's thoughts about an alleged affair her husband had with an adult film star.

"I don't believe Mrs Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr Giuliani," Ms Grisham said in a statement.

During the campaign, Ms Grisham pushed back against US Vice-President Mike Pence's staff when they tried to take over a plane being used by the traveling press corp after Mr Pence's plane had been in an accident.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Investors with US$34 trillion demand urgent climate change action

US border agency acting head quits amid child detentions outcry

US Congress pushing back at Trump over Saudi arms deals

Fed pushes back on aggressive US rate cut views

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

Tax us more, say US billionaires to presidential candidates

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
5 40% of Sky Everton units sold

Must Read

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_RJLINDE_3818536.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde investing US$1.4b to expand Jurong Island gas complex

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening