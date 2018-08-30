You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Merkel begins West African tour in Senegal

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 7:14 AM

06982382.jpg
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Senegal Wednesday, at the start of a West African tour, with Berlin hoping that development of the continent will help stem migration and boost the fight against jihadism.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[DAKAR] German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Senegal Wednesday, at the start of a West African tour, with Berlin hoping that development of the continent will help stem migration and boost the fight against jihadism.

Signalling that Germany means business, Mrs Merkel was accompanied by around a dozen German business leaders.

In Ghana, Mrs Merkel plans to visit a start-up hub and in Nigeria she will meet with Ecowas head Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.

On her arrival in Dakar late Wednesday the German leader was greeted by Senegalese president Macky Sall and a guard of honour by dozens of Senegalese marines.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After the playing of the national anthems, the military orchestra belted out two popular German songs, including "Schoene Maid, hast Du heut' fur mich Zeit", which roughly translates to "Beautiful maiden, do you have time for me today?"

Joining Mr Sall at a joint news conference at the presidential palace, Mrs Merkel then spoke of the need to tackle illegal migration and people traffickers.

"We must not be the accomplices of the human traffickers and we must not just watch," Mrs Merkel said.

"We have to fight illegal migration on the one hand, on the other hand we have to create legal opportunities."

Mr Sall, who announced the solar electrification of 300 villages thanks to German funding, deplored the fate of migrants losing their lives "across the Sahara and Mediterranean" and called for "solutions and opportunities" for African youth in Africa itself.

"It is not the vocation of African youth to die in the Mediterranean or on the rivers of Europe or to live clandestinely," he said, denouncing the "networks of traffickers and criminals" making money out of them.

Mrs Merkel has placed a strong focus on African diplomacy in recent years, and has called on African countries to do their bit in stemming the flow of migrants to Europe - an issue over which she faces criticism at home.

Like China and more recently Britain's Theresa May, export-nation Germany is also eagerly eyeing the burgeoning economic potential of resource-rich African nations with young, dynamic citizens.

British Prime Minister May on Wednesday held talks with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on the second leg of her maiden Africa tour, aimed at drumming up post-Brexit trade deals outside the European Union.

Senegal is enjoying economic growth of around seven percent annually, while equally booming Ghana is seen as a haven of stability in the region.

Nigeria, despite grappling with a Boko Haram insurgency and oil price volatility, remains Germany's second-biggest trade partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

The push for closer economic ties is part of a wider bid to help stabilise African countries in the long run, offering youngsters opportunities at home in the hope of dissuading them from setting off for Europe.

Senegalese, Ghanaians and Nigerians are among the thousands of migrants trying their luck in Europe, even though their chances of winning asylum are slim. In July alone, nearly 950 Nigerians applied for asylum in Germany.

A German government official speaking ahead of Mrs Merkel's trip said it was important to "stop people from making the illegal and extremely dangerous journey to Europe".

Instead, efforts should be focussed on legal methods of entry in Europe, for example for young Africans who study in the EU and then put their education to use at home, the official added.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump says China making North Korea talks ‘more difficult’

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

Asean service providers, exporters to gain from new agreements

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

UK, EU to drop Oct deadline for Brexit

Indonesia, Australia hope to announce economic partnership on Aug 31

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

SINGAPORE-ASEAN-TRADE-044929.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

BT_20180830_ASEAN2_3546862.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean service providers, exporters to gain from new agreements

BT_20180830_JAPANESE_3546958.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Stocks

Record 3.9t yen selloff so far this year weighing on Japan's bourse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening