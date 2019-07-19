You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Merkel says Brexit can be postponed, hopes for Irish border fix

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 8:50 PM

doc76aeqqho5mq1avyko7t0_doc76ad1gav0gppd2uglyb.jpg
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the UK should be given more time to leave the European Union if it needs it, as she pointed to a way out of the Brexit impasse that falls far short of what the UK's next prime minister wants.
EPA

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the UK should be given more time to leave the European Union if it needs it, as she pointed to a way out of the Brexit impasse that falls far short of what the UK's next prime minister wants.

Mrs Merkel reiterated that Britain's divorce agreement with the EU, and the controversial Irish border backstop within it, cannot be renegotiated, but pointed to other ways to potentially make the measure more palatable.

The EU has repeatedly said that the Withdrawal Agreement can't be re-opened - and the backstop that was designed to guarantee that there's no new border on the island of Ireland can't be removed. It is willing to redraft the non-binding political statement on future trade ties and Mrs Merkel said rewriting that document could make the backstop obsolete.

"The moment that a solution for the management of the border is found in the future relationship - so for the European Union's future ties to Britain, which basically squares the circle," then the "backstop will be overwritten so-to-speak," she said at a news conference in Berlin.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It will no longer be relevant and we will have a solution for that issue," she said. "The task is to formulate the future relationship in such a way - and perhaps formulate it more specifically and better and more succinctly than we have managed up to now."

The German leader's suggestion falls far short of what the two candidates to become U.K. prime minister have demanded: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt both want to rip out the backstop and say the Withdrawal Agreement is dead.

"The Withdrawal Agreement is the Withdrawal Agreement," Merkel said Friday. It was "very carefully negotiated."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Surbana Jurong appointed master planner for Nongsa digital economy hub

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

South Korean man dies from self-immolation as dispute with Japan escalates

Efforts to develop workforce for digital economy must include workers from all sectors: Iswaran

South Koreans boycott Japan beer in brewing trade row

Mnuchin currency remark seen raising risk of US currency intervention

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo
4 SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources
5 STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Must Read

jqdata27.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI

doc76ac382se0kqhaz72fi_doc769cqca7dgi13zdf5gdr.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse served notice of compliance by SGX over hotel investments and management agreements

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit makes SGX debut at US$0.865, down 1.7% from offer price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly