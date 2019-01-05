You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mexican president declares few assets, shows bare wallet

Sat, Jan 05, 2019 - 10:31 AM

SL_MEX_050119_33.jpg
Mexico's austerity-crusader President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday his official declaration contained virtually no assets, showing his nearly empty wallet to reporters as evidence.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's austerity-crusader President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday his official declaration contained virtually no assets, showing his nearly empty wallet to reporters as evidence.

Lopez Obrador, an anti-establishment leftist who took office last month, has delighted supporters - but also fueled criticism - with his aggressive austerity measures.

They include slashing his own salary, disbanding the presidential security detail and flying commercial airlines for official trips.

"Money has never interested me. I fight for ideals, for principles. Although I would also clarify, to avoid offending anyone, that not all rich people are evil," he said at his daily press conference.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lopez Obrador, 65, said his asset declaration included two bank accounts with about US$23,000 in them, no credit card, no checking account and no vehicles.

He said his only real estate was his modest ranch in southern Mexico, which is not even his, since he has signed the deed over to his sons.

His wife, journalist and writer Beatriz Gutierrez, meanwhile declared three bank accounts with a total of around US$72,000, three vehicles, an apartment, a house and two tracts of land, he said.

To prove his point, he showed the press his wallet, which contained just 200 pesos (US$14) and a two-dollar bill he said was given to him as a good-luck charm by a Mexican living in the United States.

However, the president - widely known by his initials, AMLO - has already landed in hot water with some aspects of his austerity push.

His decision to cancel a new US$13-billion airport for Mexico City that was one-third built caused investor jitters and a stock-market rout.

And when he moved to cut the pay of any public employee earning more than his own newly reduced salary of about US$5,500 a month, it triggered a flood of lawsuits, most recently from the central bank, which questioned whether the measure was constitutional.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump threatens years-long government shutdown, emergency powers to build wall

China's Beijing, Hebei cut smog emissions 12% in 2018

US Supreme Court to hear case on vulgar trademarks

Trump to Apple: 'Make your product in the United States'

Trump says 'prepared' to force shutdown for more than a year

Trump slams 'disgraceful' Democrat's profane impeachment vow

Editor's Choice

BT_20190105_JLWRAP1_3660222.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance

Jan 5, 2019
Brunch

Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce

BT_20190105_YOTENDER5_3660017.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Real Estate

Flynn Park, Choon Kim House have second go at en bloc sale

Most Read

1 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
2 Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up
3 Tesla's Musk says Singapore government has been ‘unwelcome'
4 Singapore Reits start the year well, 'likely to continue to shine'
5 Siblings owning 2 units file objections to City Towers sale

Must Read

Jan 5, 2019
Brunch

Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce

BT_20190105_JLWRAP1_3660222.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance

BT_20190105_RRMERGER5_3660367.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Global M&A value up in 2018, but deal count down for the first time since 2010: report

BT_20190105_MRARA5_3660652.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Real Estate

ARA, Chelsfield acquire Manulife Centre in Singapore for S$555.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening