Mexico promises 'unprecedented steps' to curb migration in US deal: joint statement

[WASHINGTON] Mexico will take "unprecedented steps" to stem the flow of Central American migrants transiting the country to the United States, including by deploying National Guard troops, the countries said in a joint statement Friday.

The announcement came as the US and Mexico hammered out a deal on migration to avoid punishing tariffs on all Mexican imports that US President Donald Trump had threatened to put into effect on Monday.

"Mexico will take unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration, to include the deployment of its National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border," the statement said.

Mexico would also target human smuggling and trafficking groups, the statement said.

Meanwhile, measures on the US side will include sending migrants who had applied for asylum back to Mexico to wait while their claims were being processed.

