You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mexico ups interest rate, citing political uncertainty

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 7:08 AM

2018-11-15T005138Z_802928684_RC1462554140_RTRMADP_3_MEXICO-SECURITY.JPG
Mexico's central bank raised its key interest rate on Thursday, citing a slowing global economy and political uncertainty created by the arrival of leftist President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who takes office on December 1.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's central bank raised its key interest rate on Thursday, citing a slowing global economy and political uncertainty created by the arrival of leftist President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who takes office on December 1.

The Bank of Mexico raised the rate by 0.25 point to eight percent, near its all-time high of 8.25 per cent in 2008.

The bank attributed the move to "market concerns" over how Lopez Obrador will handle Latin America's second-largest economy.

The anti-establishment leftist has alarmed the business world in recent weeks by canceling a US$13-billion airport project for Mexico City after holding a controversial referendum on the issue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The airport vote, which was not overseen by electoral authorities, "led several ratings agencies to change their outlook for the country's sovereign debt from stable to negative," the central bank said.

A bill introduced by Lopez Obrador's party that would dramatically slash the fees that banks can charge clients also sent stocks and the Mexican peso plunging last week - though the president-elect later soothed markets by saying he did not back the proposal.

The bank also cited lower growth forecasts for the world economy for this year and next.

Mexico's inflation rate slowed slightly to 4.9 per cent in October, but is still above the central bank's target range of two to four percent.

The uncertain outlook for Mexico comes despite the fact that the country reached a deal on September 30 on a new free-trade agreement with the United States and Canada, updating the 1994 Nafta deal - a cornerstone of the Mexican economy - after more than a year of strained negotiations.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 DBS makes senior management changes
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10

Must Read

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

Mak Yuen Teen.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX: No basis to suspend voluntary delistings amid consultation

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_UWASEAN16_3619298.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee confident RCEP deal can be inked in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening