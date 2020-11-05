You are here

Michigan secretary of state calls Trump lawsuit 'frivolous'

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 10:48 AM

"I do believe its frivolous," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said of Trump's lawsuit at an afternoon news conference, adding that all valid ballots cast in the state had been tabulated ahead of schedule.
[BENGALURU] Michigan's secretary of state said on Wednesday that a lawsuit by US President Donald Trump seeking to halt counting of votes there was "frivolous."

CNN and NBC projected Democrat Joe Biden the winner of Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, giving him 16 electoral votes toward the 270 he needs to win the presidency as ballot counting goes on in several other key states.

With 99 per cent of votes counted, Mr Biden led Mr Trump with 50.3 per cent to 48.1 per cent of votes cast, or by nearly 120,000 votes - far more than the Republican president's margin of victory in Michigan in 2016, when he won the state by just over 10,000 votes.

Campaign officials for Mr Trump have said that they filed lawsuits in Michigan to stop the counting there and gain greater access to the tabulation process.



Ms Benson said the vote counting had been "efficient, transparent, secure and methodical" and that "anyone who tells you otherwise is unhappy about the result."

She said the state would push back hard against any efforts to dispute the result or spread disinformation.

REUTERS

Markets hold breath as final votes tallied in US battleground states

US daily Covid-19 cases hit new record, topping 99,000: Johns Hopkins

Ex-CAG chairman Liew Mun Leong's son faces two charges over former maid's theft case

Iras unveils simplified corporate tax form for SMEs, new digital solutions

Chan Chun Sing warns of economic risks from divided US

Pelosi's power takes a hit with diminished US House majority

