Migrant workers to stay in dorms on rest days at start of Phase Two: MOM

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPORE’S Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday said migrant workers will continue to stay within their dormitories on their rest days in the "immediate period entering into Phase Two" of the reopening starting June 19.
The manpower ministry said in a statement that up to 75,000...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes