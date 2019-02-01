You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Military officer appointed A*Star's first CEO

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 6:17 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

REAR Admiral (RAdm) Frederick Chew Chih Chiang, 43, will be the first chief executive officer (CEO) in the history of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), taking on the role with effect from Apr 1, 2019, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on Friday.

He will also be appointed to the agency's board from the same date.

This follows the earlier announcement that A*Star executive chairman Lim Chuan Poh is retiring from the public service on Apr 1. As earlier announced, Permanent Secretary (Education) Chan Lai Fung will be appointed the agency's non-executive chairman from the same date. "Ms Chan will steer A*Star in charting its strategic direction and priorities under the national Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2020 plan and guide the planning for RIE2025," said MTI.

Meanwhile, RAdm Chew will assume the executive leadership role and responsibilities of the agency, which include formulating its strategic goals, engaging key government and industry stakeholders, driving the implementation of its strategies, initiatives and programmes, and building its organisational capabilities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Said MTI permanent secretary Loh Khum Yean: "I would like to welcome Frederick into the MTI family. With their vast experience across diverse backgrounds, I am confident that Lai Fung and Frederick will be able to take A*Star to greater heights and further its mission of advancing scientific discovery and technological innovation, to create economic growth and improve the lives of Singaporeans."

RAdm Chew is currently Deputy Secretary (Technology) at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), and will continue to hold this post until "the middle of the year", said MTI. Prior to this role, he held various key positions in Mindef and the Singapore Armed Forces, including director of joint operations, commander of the Maritime Security Task Force and head of naval plans. He is also currently a board member of the Defence Science and Technology Agency and DSO National Laboratories.

MTI also announced other changes to the A*Star board, taking effect on Feb 1, 2019. Joining the board as new members are Nestle S.A science and technology strategy adviser Stefan Catsicas, former Siemens AG chief executive officer of the digital factory division Anton S. Huber, and Ministry of Health Deputy Secretary (Development) Benjamin Koh Khay Wee.

Board members who have stepped down or will be stepping down, upon the completion of their term, are Procter & Gamble retired chief technology officer Bruce Brown, EW Healthcare Partners senior adviser and former Medtronic chairman and CEO William A. Hawkins III, former Siemens AG chief technology officer Siegfried Russwurm, and Ministry of Communications and Information Deputy Secretary (Industry & Information) Tan Li San.

Government & Economy

Fed policy turn not good news for Trump as risks mount

Singapore has a shipping rival less than 30km away

Vincent Hoong named as judicial commissioner of Supreme Court

US, China hail major 'progress' in trade talks

Factory activity shrinks across Asia as cooling China threatens global growth

Thai Jan headline CPI up 0.27% y-o-y, meets forecast

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
2 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
3 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
4 NTUC Income names Andrew Yeo as new CEO
5 How to fund rising fiscal spending?
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Tulip Garden_010219_98.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Real Estate

Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed

BP_Indranee_010219_78.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 will continue government's strategy for navigating global uncertainty: Indranee

BP_No Signboard_221118_44_0.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

No Signboard Q1 losses deepen to S$573,643 as average customer spend shrinks

Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening