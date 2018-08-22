You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ministers offer to quit as Australia political crisis deepens

Wed, Aug 22, 2018 - 10:23 AM

doc71k47iaoie0utv0ne0t_doc71jq3bxi6216ie44cnc.jpg
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (C) arrives to attend the Parliament session in Canberra on August 21, 2018. Mr Turnbull narrowly survived a leadership challenge from within his own party on August 21 as discontent with his rule boiled over less than a year before national elections. Mr Turnbull declared his position vacant at a Liberal party meeting to force the issue after rampant speculation that the more hardline Dutton wanted his job, with the government trailing the Labor opposition in opinion polls.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] At least 10 ministers have offered their resignations as a leadership crisis in Australian politics deepened Wednesday with another challenge against Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull appearing inevitable.

The embattled leader narrowly survived a move to unseat him by his populist Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on Tuesday with a Liberal party ballot voting 48-35 in his favour.

It came to a head after months of poor opinion polls and a revolt by fellow Liberal politicians on Monday against his plans to embed carbon emissions targets in law at a time of soaring power prices.

Despite Mr Turnbull's win, it laid bare that dozens of his own MPs do not want him as their leader, and Mr Dutton worked the phones and blitzed the airwaves Wednesday to shore up more support for another widely-expected crack at the top job.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Dutton quit his cabinet position after his failed leadership bid, with at least nine other ministers also offering to go, according to a tally by broadcasters ABC and Sky News. They include the health minister and trade minister.

Mr Turnbull has so far only accepted two resignations - Dutton and International Development Minister Concetta Fierravanti-Wells.

Buoyed by his support, Mr Dutton, seen as a more hardline conservative that the moderate Turnbull, attempted to soften his perceived tough guy image, earned as home affairs and immigration minister, and to lay out his policy agenda.

The former police officer, who admits he rarely smiles, made no secret of still wanting to run the country.

"I'm speaking to colleagues, I'm not going to beat around the bush with that, mate," he told commercial radio station 3AW on again attempting to dump Turnbull.

"That's being very honest and upfront with you and that's how I see it."

He added that he thinks he could win an election - due by the middle of next year - as leader against Labor opposition leader Bill Shorten.

"I would never run for the leadership not believing that I could beat Bill Shorten," added the 47-year-old.

If he became prime minister, Mr Dutton said he would focus on lowering electricity prices, cutting immigration to ease population pressures and boost water investment to help drought-stricken farmers.

GENIE OUT OF THE BOTTLE

Some media outlets were tipping another challenge as early as this week, but Dutton supporters signalled it was more likely next month after parliament returns from a break.

And he could face competition with The Australian newspaper reporting that Treasurer Scott Morrison was also beginning to count numbers for his own leadership tilt.

"Now that the genie is out of the bottle, I'm not sure we can put it back," warned Liberal MP Craig Kelly - a Dutton supporter - when asked if Mr Turnbull could survive.

Complicating matters were reports that at least three National MPs - who are in a governing coalition with the Liberals - would no longer guarantee to vote with the government if Mr Dutton seizes power.

With the government only having a wafer-thin one-seat parliamentary majority, this could spark an early election.

"People need to really take stock of the destruction that they are wreaking on the government," warned Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne, a Turnbull backer.

Disquiet with Mr Turnbull's leadership had been building for some time, with the government trailing Labor in 38 consecutive opinion polls, with the latest showing it slipping even further behind.

The turmoil is the latest chapter in a turbulent decade for Australian politics, with no leader managing to serve out a full term since John Howard lost the 2007 election.

AFP

Government & Economy

Panic but no injuries as Venezuela hit by 7.3 magnitude earthquake

China defence minister meets Indian PM as ties warm further

Trump says Manafort verdict doesn’t change Mueller ‘witch hunt’

Business groups urge Trump, Erdogan to meet as dispute hits investments

US and Mexico postpone Nafta ministerial talks until Wednesday

Trump's ex-campaign chief Manafort guilty of fraud

Editor's Choice

BT_20180822_VIPROPGU0H_3539109.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class

BT_20180822_NRSIA22_3539173.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Transport

SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul

Aug 22, 2018
Stocks

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180822_NRSIA22_3539173.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Transport

SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul

Aug 22, 2018
Stocks

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

Aug 22, 2018
Real Estate

Govt to gather feedback on new housing initiatives: Lawrence Wong

doc71k0yro30ls2461xeop_doc71jzriqfw2c2lzeh105.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Fed's Kaplan sees three or four more rate hikes, then a pause

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening