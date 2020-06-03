You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MinLaw, IPOS seek public feedback on proposed licensing scheme for CMOs

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 12:29 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE'S Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) have launched a four-week public consultation to seek feedback on a proposed licensing scheme for collective management organisations (CMOs).

CMOs - which are currently unregulated in Singapore - manage licensing administration and royalty collection of copyright works for creators, while providing users with cost-effective access to said works.

They also monitor the use of works and collect licence fees on the copyright owners' behalf. Examples of works include music and sound recordings, literary works and motion pictures. 

"Effective management and access are crucial to the success of any copyright regime. Thus, it is imperative that CMOs operate with high standards of transparency, governance, accountability and efficiency," MinLaw and IPOS said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The proposed licensing scheme addresses a range of issues raised in the Copyright Review Report in 2019 and Copyright Collective Rights Management Ecosystem Public Consultation 2017.

SEE ALSO

BT and ST organising star-studded virtual concert for charities

The key areas raised include members' rights, distribution of licence fees, information transparency, dispute resolution and code of conduct.

CMOs listed on IPOS's website are Composers and Authors Society of Singapore, Horizon Music Entertainment, Music Rights (Singapore) Public Limited, Copyright Licensing and Administration Society of Singapore, and Motion Picture Licensing Company (Singapore).

The public consultation will end on June 30.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US firms fear for Hong Kong operations as tensions simmer over Chinese legislation

New Zealand could return to normal life as early as next week: PM

Malaysia awards 5G spectrum to key domestic telecoms firms

City centres to see 'radical' redesign amid coronavirus

G-7 finance leaders to hold virus teleconference on Wednesday: Japan's Jiji

Pandemic could cost Australian universities US$11b: lobby group

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 12:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars extend breakneck rally on recovery progress

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars on Wednesday extended a rally that has delivered gains of 3-4 per...

Jun 3, 2020 12:23 PM
Government & Economy

US firms fear for Hong Kong operations as tensions simmer over Chinese legislation

[HONG KONG] A survey of US businesses on Wednesday revealed deep fears for the future of their operations in Hong...

Jun 3, 2020 12:01 PM
Government & Economy

New Zealand could return to normal life as early as next week: PM

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday she could lift all social distancing...

Jun 3, 2020 11:56 AM
Garage

South Korean self-driving startup RideFlux takes on Uber, Tesla and Waymo

[JEJU] In a workshop that blends a corporate office with a tool-packed garage, around 20 South Koreans are looking...

Jun 3, 2020 11:51 AM
Transport

As Asia's tropical storm season arrives, grounded airplanes at risk of damage

[SYDNEY] Airlines, airports and insurers across Asia are bracing for the prospect of unusually high damage as the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.