MinLaw mulling over allowing appeal to Courts post arbitration awards

Ministry intends to conduct a public consultation on this and other enhancements to International Arbitration Act
Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S Law Ministry is currently considering allowing parties to appeal to the courts on a question of law arising out of an arbitration award, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said in a written reply to a question from Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok SMC) on Monday.

