You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MinLaw seeking views on new regulatory regime for precious stones and metals dealers

Thu, Sep 13, 2018 - 12:45 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

A CONSULTATION period of one month - from Sept 13 to Oct 12 - has been set by the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) for the public to provide feedback on the new anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regulatory regime for precious stones and metals dealers (PSMD) in Singapore.

Currently, PSMDs are not subject to AML/CFT supervision or requirements beyond the Cash Transaction Reporting regime introduced in 2014.

MinLaw said that given precious stones and metals are portable, valuable, and easily convertible to cash, the PSMD sector is exposed to inherent money laundering and terrorism financing risks.

"The new regime will close these gaps, mitigate  ML/TF (money laundering and terrorism financing) risks, and level up AML/CFT standards and increase trust in the sector. This will enhance the effectiveness of Singapore’s AML/CFT regime, combat crime and improve security, not only domestically but also globally," MinLaw said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The proposed regime is outlined in a public consultation paper and details, among others:

1) the definition of a dealer, and precious stones, metals, and products, as stipulated in the corruption, drug trafficking and other serious crimes regulations;

2) all PSMDs, except pawnbrokers and foreign PSMDs, are required to register with MinLaw; and 

3) PSMDs will be required to perform customer due diligence (CDD), keep relevant transaction and CDD records, file suspicious transactions reports and cash transactions reports, conduct internal ML/TF risk assessments, and introduce internal policies, procedures and controls to address ML/TF risks.

In developing the regulatory framework, MinLaw had conducted an industry survey and held informal discussions with industry stakeholders. MinLaw has also studied the Financial Action Task Force’s requirements and global best practices for AML/CFT regulation.

"It will conduct outreach and engagement sessions to help PSMDs understand the requirements of the new regime, manage compliance costs, and identify and address potential difficulties the sector might face in meeting the requirements under the new regime," MinLaw said.

The full public consultation paper can be viewed here.

Government & Economy

Bernanke admits Fed made mistakes combating financial crisis 10 years ago

Ex-Australian PM seeks probe into man who ousted him

More Singaporeans find jobs, but long-term unemployment rate rises: MOM

Australia's employment surges as signal of faster wages emerges

US companies in China say tariffs are hurting: survey

Malaysia charges ex-PM Najib's lawyer for money laundering in 1MDB-linked probe

Editor's Choice

2018-07-27T062152Z_1004441344_RC1F3D6EFA00_RTRMADP_3_INDONESIA-ECONOMY-RUPIAH.JPG
Sep 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Indonesia still a draw for startups despite depreciating rupiah

BT_20180913_JLHELIPAD13_3560927.jpg
Sep 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

Soilbuild joins US$5m early-stage funding round for fintech lender

BT_20180913_YOHORIZON_3560966.jpg
Sep 13, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers' S$1.1 billion tender sale ends with no takers

Most Read

1 A$ slide a pain point for Singapore firms with Australian exposure
2 TT International unit Big Box Singapore starts liquidation proceedings
3 Billion-dollar sites not giving up on en bloc dreams
4 Five win accolades at EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Singapore awards
5 Singapore's small builders seen facing debt troubles amid curbs
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-07-27T062152Z_1004441344_RC1F3D6EFA00_RTRMADP_3_INDONESIA-ECONOMY-RUPIAH.JPG
Sep 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Indonesia still a draw for startups despite depreciating rupiah

Sep 13, 2018
Government & Economy

More Singaporeans find jobs, but long-term unemployment rate rises: MOM

BT_20180913_YOHORIZON_3560966.jpg
Sep 13, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers' S$1.1 billion tender sale ends with no takers

Sep 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serial System CEO receives second request from Taiwan authorities to assist with probe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening