You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mnuchin cites 'productive' talks with Rusal to lift sanctions

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 11:15 PM

doc716ijr638uv18q4z3lwz_doc70baibato93rapu8jw4.jpg
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said the United States was in productive talks with Russia's United Company Rusal to remove the world's second biggest aluminum producer from a US sanctions list.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said the United States was in productive talks with Russia's United Company Rusal to remove the world's second biggest aluminum producer from a US sanctions list.

The United States in April imposed sanctions against billionaire Oleg Deripaska and the eight companies in which he is a large shareholder, including Rusal, in response to what it called "malign activities" by Russia.

But the sanctions, the toughest since Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea, roiled aluminum markets and were later watered down. The Treasury Department has since warmed to the idea of removing Rusal from the list altogether.

Mnuchin, speaking to reporters at the White House, declined to say how soon Rusal's sanctions could be lifted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The intent was to change the behavior of the oligarch," he said. "We weren't looking to put sanctions on aluminum companies and I think we're in productive discussions with the company to resolve those issues."

Rusal shares on the Moscow exchange remained depressed, slipping 1.6 per cent on the day.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Draghi upbeat on inflation outlook as trade tensions ease

US business spending on equipment strong; trade deficit widens

Pakistan's Imran Khan declares victory in election as opponents cry foul

Brics bloc signs declaration reaffirming multilateral trade as per WTO rules

Europe gives US-EU trade reprieve a measured welcome

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
4 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
5 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

manufacturing.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output growth eases to 7.4% in June, topping forecasts, but tougher weather ahead

manufacturing.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Katong Plaza, Fortune Park collective sale tender closing dates extended

Jul 26, 2018
Startups

TADA brings blockchain-based, zero-commission ridehailing to Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening