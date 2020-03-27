You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mnuchin pledges speedy delivery of cash to Americans

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 10:41 PM

doc79vxtadj1xe3x5bb1iz_doc79v4bd9b5swf6b9ugga.jpg
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday pledged to quickly send cash to Americans as part of the a massive US$2.2 trillion relief package aimed at rescuing the coronavirus-battered economy.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday pledged to quickly send cash to Americans as part of the a massive US$2.2 trillion relief package aimed at rescuing the coronavirus-battered economy.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the measure later Friday, once it is approved by the House of Representatives, which provides for payments of US$1,200 for Americans making less than $75,000, and $500 for each child, to help support households as the economy faces crushing unemployment and a recession.

"Americans need that money now, they can't wait for government to take three or four or six months like we normally do," Mr Mnuchin said on Fox Business Network, adding he expected direct deposits of the cash to arrive in three weeks.

Mr Mnuchin also tried to clarify statements he made Thursday when he seemed to downplay as "not relevant" government data showing a staggering 3.3 million workers filed for unemployment benefits last week - by far the highest ever recorded.

"We're in an unprecedented situation where the government shut down major parts of the economy," he said in the interview Friday.

SEE ALSO

Frasers Property sets aside S$45m in further rental rebates for tenants

"So whether it's unemployment claims, or other numbers, this doesn't reflect the normal economy."

The Covid-19 outbreak in the US has grown into the world's largest, and is accelerating, pushing cities nationwide to shut down businesses and employers to lay off workers as people stay indoors.

Economists are projecting a severe US recession, with a double-digit contraction and double-digit unemployment as soon as April - far surpassing the worst of the global financial crisis in 2008.

AFP

Government & Economy

49 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; new cluster at SingPost Centre linked to 3 cases

Thailand closes more public facilities as coronavirus cases top 1,100

US consumer spending held up in February before virus hit

Malaysia mulls buying coronavirus test kits from South Korea as tally rises

Hong Kong limits gatherings to four after record virus surge

British PM Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 10:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics to acquire Biomedics Laboratory for up to S$3.7m

CANCER-diagnostics company Biolidics has entered an agreement to acquire Biomedics Laboratory from SAM Laboratory, a...

Mar 27, 2020 10:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property sets aside S$45m in further rental rebates for tenants

Frasers Property is setting aside S$45 million to provide further rental rebates for tenants across all its retail...

Mar 27, 2020 10:03 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open lower, resuming sell-off after 3-day surge

[NEW YORK] After three straight sessions of gains, Wall Street opened sharply lower Friday amid a worsening economic...

Mar 27, 2020 09:55 PM
Government & Economy

49 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; new cluster at SingPost Centre linked to 3 cases

[SINGAPORE] Singapore announced 49 new coronavirus cases on Friday (March 27), with a new cluster at SingPost Centre...

Mar 27, 2020 09:47 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand closes more public facilities as coronavirus cases top 1,100

[BANGKOK] The Thai government on Friday ordered the closing down of more public facilities and businesses in a bid...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.