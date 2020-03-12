You are here

Mnuchin says IMF, World Bank funds won't repay debts to China

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 12:08 AM

"We think this is critically important," Mr Mnuchin told a hearing of the US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee. "We're not ever going to be using money from these international organisations to pay back China."
[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury is working with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to gain full transparency of countries' debts from China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative and ensure that funds from the institutions are not used to repay China, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

Some countries saddled by debt from Belt and Road Projects, such as Pakistan, have turned to the IMF for assistance. Pakistan entered a US$6 billion loan programme with the Fund in July 2019. 

MAINBOARD-listed telco StarHub has inked a deal to acquire, through an indirect subsidiary, a significant stake in a...

