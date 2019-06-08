You are here

Mnuchin says main progress on US-China trade to be at Trump-Xi summit

Sat, Jun 08, 2019 - 1:02 PM

[FUKUOKA] US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday he would discuss trade issues with People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang, but said the main progress in the US-China trade dispute would take place later this month at a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mr Mnuchin said he did not have specific goals for the meeting with Mr Yi expected on Sunday. The two finance leaders would discuss economic and finance issues as part of their normal G20 interactions and also discuss trade issues.

"This is not a negotiating meeting" Mr Mnuchin said.

