Mnuchin says US recovery has begun, will gain strength in Q3, Q4

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 10:38 PM

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that the US economy has already begun to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and would "improve dramatically" in the third and fourth quarters.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that the US economy has already begun to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and would "improve dramatically" in the third and fourth quarters.

Mr Mnuchin, who appears before the US Senate Small Business Committee to...

