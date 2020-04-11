You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mnuchin, US Congress leaders to hold new talks on next coronavirus aid Bill

Sat, Apr 11, 2020 - 7:58 AM

nz_Mnuchin_110439.jpg
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and congressional leaders will hold bipartisan negotiations on a new coronavirus-response bill with the goal of reaching a deal by early next week, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and congressional leaders will hold bipartisan negotiations on a new coronavirus-response Bill with the goal of reaching a deal by early next week, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.

One day after Republicans failed to ram through the Senate a US$250 billion increase in loans for small businesses suffering due to the outbreak, Mr Schumer said in a statement that he had had a "constructive" conversation with Mr Mnuchin.

Democrats support the US$250 billion in new funding but want to set aside some of the lending for community and minority-owned banks.

Besides the small-business funding, Mr Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi are seeking another funding stream of more than US$250 billion. It would be dedicated to helping hospitals dealing with surges in patients infected with the coronavirus and aid to state and local governments, along with expanded food aid for the poor.

Republicans oppose this second batch of funding, saying it is premature.

SEE ALSO

US marks record 2,108 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Democrats call this an "interim" Bill to approve before moving onto a potentially broader measure to further help the economy recover from a massive increase in unemployment and business slowdowns as Americans stay at home and wait for the virus to be brought under control.

"There's no reason why we can't come to a bipartisan agreement by early next week," Mr Schumer said.

Aides to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had no comment on the possibility of a deal early next week.

And at a mid-afternoon coronavirus news conference, Mr Trump did not signal a willingness to give in to Democrats' demands.

Asked if he would agree to a Bill that includes more money for hospitals and state and local governments, Mr Trump said: "I think the hospitals need help - I am OK with that." But he said such aid should be provided in legislation further down the road.

The US$250 billion in small-business loans, which could turn into government-paid grants if certain terms are met, would be in addition to US$349 billion already allocated by Congress.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that 661,000 loans to small business totaling US$168 billion had been approved under the program to address fallout from the pandemic.

Last month, Mr Mnuchin led the Trump administration's negotiations with congressional leaders on initial coronavirus aid Bills, including the US$2.3 trillion economic stimulus measure enacted on March 27.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US marks record 2,108 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Global business, workers, civil society join call for debt relief for poorer nations

US Treasury wants warrants, repayment from major US airlines on 30% of grant money: sources

How Hong Kong is catching up with Singapore in stimulus spending

This crisis shows value of good corporate citizenship

One-man-show 'directors' say they're losing out in wage support for self-employed

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 11, 2020 09:17 AM
Government & Economy

US marks record 2,108 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Friday become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in...

Apr 11, 2020 09:13 AM
Transport

Moody's downgrades Boeing's debt rating on hit from coronavirus outbreak

[BENGALURU] Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded the debt rating of Boeing, flagging the hit to the US...

Apr 11, 2020 09:01 AM
Life & Culture

US PGA Tour reportedly exploring possibility of return without fans

[LOS ANGELES] The US PGA Tour is considering various scenarios to a return to competition in the wake of the Covid-...

Apr 11, 2020 08:47 AM
Government & Economy

Global business, workers, civil society join call for debt relief for poorer nations

[WASHINGTON] The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Friday joined a global trade union and a major civil...

Apr 11, 2020 08:36 AM
Life & Culture

How false negatives are complicating Covid-19 testing

[WASHINGTON] As Covid-19 tests become more widely available across the US, scientists have warned about a growing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.