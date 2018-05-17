You are here
PRESIDENT'S ADDRESS DEBATE
Moderate-growth forecast not cause for worry: PM
He also says getting the younger leaders to gel is as important as, if not more important than, identifying the next PM
Singapore
ALTHOUGH Singapore's growth has moderated from the highs of earlier decades, today's forecast of 2 to 4 per cent is "quite good for a mature economy", Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in Parliament on Thursday.
Speaking during the debate on the President's address, he
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg