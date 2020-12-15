You are here

Moderna confirms supply agreement with Singapore's MOH for Covid-19 vaccine

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 9:53 AM
file7d87wcfv1jthddy2msl.jpg
Moderna on Monday confirmed a supply agreement with Singapore's Ministry of Health for Covid-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273.
PHOTO: AFP

BIOTECHNOLOGY company Moderna on Monday confirmed a supply agreement with Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) for Covid-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273.

This is to support ongoing efforts to secure access to a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine for the people of Singapore, Moderna said...

