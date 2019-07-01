You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Modi calls for greater water conservation push as drought hits

Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

AK_nm_0107.jpg
INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pushed for greater grassroots water conservation efforts amid concerns weak monsoon rains would push millions of drought-hit people to the edge and hammer agricultural production in Asia's third-biggest economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New Delhi

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pushed for greater grassroots water conservation efforts amid concerns weak monsoon rains would push millions of drought-hit people to the edge and hammer agricultural production in Asia's third-biggest economy.

The monsoon season is responsible for around 70 per cent of India's annual rainfall, and is particularly important for the farm sector since more than half of the country's arable land is rain-fed.

"Only 8 per cent of all the rain water in India is conserved," Mr Modi said in his first monthly radio broadcast after winning re-election last month. "It's now time to solve this problem."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

India received 24 per cent less rainfall than the 50-year average in the week ended June 26, data from the India Meteorological Department showed, with scant rains over the central and western regions of the country.

Drought in some parts of India in 2018 destroyed crops, ravaged livestock, exhausted reservoirs, leaving some cities and industries with little water.

"There is no one formula to deal with the water crisis across the country," Mr Modi said, adding that he had written to scores of village chiefs across the country about the need to conserve water earlier this month.

The prime minister said there was a need to create public awareness about water conservation and explore traditional water management methods. However, he did not outline any specific measures his government would take to deal with the ongoing situation, which has already affected the sowing of summer crops and forced many communities to buy water from expensive private tankers.

Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator of the South Asia Network of Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), said Mr Modi's initiative would have limited impact without the government fixing problems like rampant groundwater usage. "The government is doing nothing to regulate groundwater use," he said. SANDRP is a non-governmental organisation that advocates better water management practices. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Fresh protests erupt as Hong Kong braces for annual rally to mark handover

Japan big manufacturers' mood hits near 3-year low: BOJ tankan

Condemnations pour in over death of detained Venezuela navy officer

US Democrats skeptical on Trump-Kim meeting in Korea

Iran announces visa waiver for Chinese tourists

Japan to resume commercial whaling after decades-long ban

Editor's Choice

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

file760vxsax5qboeiriizi (1).jpg
Jul 1, 2019
ASEAN Business

Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

Most Read

1 Xi fires shots at US before Trump meet, without mentioning him
2 Time to grab banks' promotional fixed deposit rates before probable interest rate cut at next US Fed meeting?
3 Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit in downsized deal
4 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
5 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport

Must Read

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

Jul 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank for International Settlements setting up Singapore innovation hub

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

file760vxsax5qboeiriizi (1).jpg
Jul 1, 2019
ASEAN Business

Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening