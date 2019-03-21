You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Modi or Gandhi? Indian mystics split over poll outcome

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 1:35 PM

doc74klo3kvi0g127xfp44v_doc74kl0rl3eublwardelb.jpg
Vedic astrology is big business in Hindu-majority India and stargazers are making a host of predictions for the world's biggest elections starting next month -- their many followers hanging on their every utterance.
AFP

[MUMBAI] Transgender mystic Zoya Lobo turns over three oracle cards, studies them for a minute and looks up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will definitely win India's general election this summer, she proclaims.

Clairvoyant Larra Shah also predicts a victory for Modi owing to his "extremely powerful aura", but astrologer Raj Kumar Sharma thinks opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will win because his party's moon sign is Virgo.

Vedic astrology is big business in Hindu-majority India and stargazers are making a host of predictions for the world's biggest elections starting next month -- their many followers hanging on every utterance.

Some 900 million voters are registered to cast ballots in the vote in April and May which will see Gandhi's Congress party seek to dislodge Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shah, 49, a celebrity holistic healer who practises tarot reading, says most of them will plump for Modi, himself a devout Hindu.

"When it comes to tarot cards Modi is like the emperor or the magician where the power of self-knowledge, of spiritual balance, of karma, is in perfection," she explains to AFP.

"Rahul Gandhi is more like the devil because he's always confused. There is a conflict there because he is a Gemini so has a dual personality," Shah adds.

Modi, 68, and the right-wing Hindu nationalist BJP swept to power five years ago by winning 282 out of 543 seats, forming the country's first majority government in almost three decades.

Shah expects Modi to be returned, but with a vastly reduced majority. Pre-election polling suggests an even closer contest, with many forecasting that neither party will win the 272 seats needed for a majority.

Lobo also has a prediction that hits closer to home for her -- a 35 per cent chance that Modi will do something to help India's two-million-strong transgender community.

- Planets aligned -

Indians consult soothsayers for advice on a raft of subjects from whom to marry to whether to buy a house or strike a business deal.

Many businessmen, Bollywood actors and politicians have personal astrologers scrutinise their stars closely to determine auspicious days to hold functions, release a movie or make political announcements.

For the election, Sharma says the planets are aligning in favour of Congress -- based on the birth dates of the parties and their leaders -- and that it will be able to persuade smaller, regional parties to join them in a coalition.

"Congress's moon sign is Virgo and at present a favourable Jupiter Mahadasha (period) is happening for them while the BJP's moon sign is Scorpio," he explains.

"Rahul Gandhi's favourable period has started and his moon is more powerful than Narendra Modi's moon so my prediction is very clear: Rahul Gandhi will either become the prime minister or will make the prime minister with the support of his party."

He sees the elections being "extremely volatile" because they were declared at an inauspicious time -- when the sun was setting instead of rising -- and that they may witness more violence between India and Pakistan.

AFP

Government & Economy

Italian driver hijacks, torches school bus carrying dozens of children

Canned air and water-spraying drones: how Asia deals with smog

Pyongyang sanctions workarounds failing to soften impact

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles

Australian jobless rate hits near 8-year low, tempering rate cut bets

Malaysia's biggest state fund sees strong revival for stocks

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

Must Read

IMG_8803 (3).jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Chuan Hup shares up 12% following proposed special dividend

Mar 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, ST Engineering, Cache Logistics Trust, Challenger, BM Mobility

BP_GE_210319_34.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to offer 'bite-sized' insurance products to Samsung Pay users

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening