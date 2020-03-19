You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Modi urges 1.3 billion Indians to 'self curfew' in virus fight

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 11:45 PM

file6uebnjq10i913wg5im57.jpg
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the country's 1.3 billion citizens to stay indoors to protect themselves from the fast-spreading coronavirus, hours after the government announced it was barring all international flights from landing in the country for a week starting March 22.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW DELHI] India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the country's 1.3 billion citizens to stay indoors to protect themselves from the fast-spreading coronavirus, hours after the government announced it was barring all international flights from landing in the country for a week starting March 22.

"We are a developing nation and for a country like us, this corona crisis is not an ordinary thing," Mr Modi said Thursday evening in an address to the nation, noting the pandemic had hit India's economy.

The federal government also asked states to enforce work-from-home for all private sector employees except those working in emergency and essential services, the state-run Press Information Bureau said in a statement. It advised citizens above 65 years and children below 10 years to stay at home.

India joined a growing list of countries effectively sealing its borders for overseas flights to prevent an outbreak. The South Asian nation has 173 confirmed cases, including four deaths so far - for now the biggest challenge for Mr Modi is to shield an economy that's set to expand at the slowest pace in more than a decade.

States have also been asked to stop large public gatherings and curtail public transport services to a minimum, Lav Agarwal, a joint secretary in the health ministry, said at a separate press briefing in New Delhi. Educational institutions, exam centers and theater halls have been closed temporarily.

SEE ALSO

WHO adopts test method that helped stifle Ebola for coronavirus

The measures come on a day when Australia and New Zealand said they are both banning non-residents from entering the country, following similar announcement by Taiwan. Indian airlines including Vistara, an affiliate of Singapore Airlines and Go Airlines India have already suspended all overseas flights, and budget carrier SpiceJet has withdrawn most international services.

Worldwide, the cases hit 217,506, with the death toll topping 9,000.

The federal health ministry maintained there has been no community transmission of the disease so far, while advising hospitals to avoid admission of non-urgent cases and minimise elective surgeries to hospital-related infections.

"There is no question of community transmission in this country," Mr Agarwal said. "These words unnecessarily create a scare in the minds of the people."

The government's measures are primarily focused on taking preventive steps, he said, adding that Thursday's decisions were taken after a meeting of a group of ministers.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims hit 2-1/2-year high

US has 'no problem issuing more debt': Mnuchin

WHO adopts test method that helped stifle Ebola for coronavirus

MAS unveils US$60b swap facility with US Fed

32 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 24 imported cases

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 19, 2020 11:25 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims hit 2-1/2-year high

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged by the most since 2012 to a 2-1/2-year...

Mar 19, 2020 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Construction bags contract to build warehouse

MAINBOARD-LISTED Soilbuild Construction Group has won a contract from Soilbuild Reit to build a warehouse...

Mar 19, 2020 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

US has 'no problem issuing more debt': Mnuchin

[WASHINGTON] The US government has "no problem issuing more debt" to stem the economic carnage caused by the...

Mar 19, 2020 10:22 PM
Government & Economy

WHO adopts test method that helped stifle Ebola for coronavirus

[GENEVA] The World Health Organisation is taking the drug-testing approach that helped stifle Ebola's latest...

Mar 19, 2020 10:00 PM
Transport

Ford pulls down US$15.4b in credit as virus hits

[DETROIT] Ford Motor said on Thursday it was drawing down US$15.4 billion from two existing credit lines and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.